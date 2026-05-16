Manali Delhi bus overturns on Zirakpur Ambala highway Friday morning
India
A scary moment on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway this Friday morning: a private bus headed from Manali to Delhi overturned after a truck traveling from Zirakpur toward Patiala allegedly hit it.
over 20 people were hurt, and one young passenger got trapped under the bus with a fractured arm.
There were about 45 people on board.
Police and Sadak Suraksha Force respond
Police and Sadak Suraksha Force teams jumped in fast to help everyone out.
The injured were rushed to Dera Bassi Civil Hospital, while several seriously injured passengers were later referred to GMCH, Sector-32, for further care.
Authorities have started an investigation and say action will follow once they know what happened.