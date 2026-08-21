Manas Vajpayee allegedly kills estranged wife and sister in Lucknow
A tragic murder-suicide in Lucknow has left many shocked: on August 20, Manas Vajpayee allegedly shot his estranged wife, Divya Mishra, at her bank job, then killed his own sister before dying by suicide.
He confessed to the murders in a WhatsApp status and accused Divya of cheating.
The couple had been married 12 years but lived apart for over a year.
Pragya Mishra alleges Manas abused Divya
Divya's sister Pragya Mishra (a well-known Hindi YouTuber) says Manas abused Divya for years over minor things like a rotten tomato.
"If a tomato ordered from Blinkit turned out to be bad, he would beat her over it," she shared.
Pragya also said Manas stalked and harassed Divya at work.
In 2025, Divya filed for divorce to escape the toxic relationship.
Pragya Mishra demands probe into weapons
Pragya is questioning how Manas got hold of three revolvers. She's calling for an investigation into how he obtained the weapons and whether others were involved.