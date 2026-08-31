Mandakini river floods Chitrakoot MP, destroys Ramghat and Karwi bridges
India
Heavy floods have hit Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh, leaving homes underwater and streets covered in mud.
The Mandakini River overflowed, destroying key bridges like Ramghat and Karwi.
Villages including Malkhana, Delora, and Gobariya have seen major losses, with many people losing animals and basic supplies.
Rescue and relief underway in Chitrakoot
More than 350 people have been rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), but residents are still being advised to move to temporary shelters.
Cleanup is underway in flood-affected areas of Chitrakoot: teams are clearing debris and restoring water and food supplies.
Local authorities have announced immediate assistance of 5,000 rupees, and rations and drinking water as everyone works to get lives back on track.