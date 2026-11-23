Mandi grandfather files complaint citing Sikh faith after grandson's haircut
In Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, a 72-year-old man has filed a police complaint against his daughter-in-law for cutting her seven-year-old son's hair.
As Sikhs consider uncut hair sacred, the grandfather says this act goes against their faith and has caused tension within the family.
Case registered, grandfather seeks strict action
Police have registered a case and are talking to everyone involved to get the full story.
The grandfather is pushing for strict action, hoping it will protect religious traditions going forward.