Mandya BJP worker eats mud over 12,000 cusecs Cauvery order
In Mandya, Karnataka, a BJP worker made headlines by eating mud as a protest against the CWRC direction asking Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.
Shivakumar Aradhya, who staged the protest, said the government was "put soil in farmers' mouths" and called out the Karnataka government and the Cauvery Water Management Authority.
Karnataka water order sparks protests
The spark was a recent order telling Karnataka to send 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, even though groups in Karnataka say there is a water shortage.
Farmers and activists took to the streets with empty pots and horse gram, blocking roads and chanting "Our water, our right," showing just how frustrated they are with decades of tough calls over sharing river water.