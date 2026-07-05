Maneka Gandhi urges Jains to stop picchis, cites peacock deaths
India
Maneka Gandhi has sparked debate by urging the Jain community to stop using picchis, religious brooms made from peacock feathers.
She says this tradition drives illegal feather trade and leads to the deaths of millions of peacocks, pointing out that only one feather falls from a peacock each month.
Jain leaders reject Maneka Gandhi's claims
Jain leaders strongly disagree, calling Gandhi's claims "completely wrong" and emphasizing their commitment to Ahimsa (nonviolence).
They say peacock feathers are also part of folk dances and culture.
Meanwhile, PETA India supports Gandhi's concerns and suggests switching to non-animal alternatives.
Complaints against Gandhi have been filed across India as the debate continues.