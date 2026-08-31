Mangaluru auto fares rise September 1, ₹40 minimum for 1.5km
India
Heads up if you take autos in Mangaluru, fares are going up starting September 1.
The minimum charge for the first 1.5km will now be ₹40 (up from ₹35), and each extra kilometer will cost ₹20 instead of ₹15.
These new rates cover rides with up to three people.
Officials cite costs, order meter updates
The hike comes after rising fuel and parts costs, according to officials.
No waiting charges for the first 10 minutes, but after that, it's ₹5 for every extra 15 minutes you wait.
Night rides (10pm to 5 a.m.) will cost 1.5 times the normal fare.
Auto owners have been told to update their meters and fare charts, or risk fines or permit suspension.