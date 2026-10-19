Mangaluru parish priest arrested for sexually abusing minor boys
What's the story
A parish priest from St. Vincent Ferrer Church in Valencia, Mangaluru, Karnataka, has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing minor boys. The accused, Father Cyprian Pinto, was apprehended at a relative's house after an intervention by the Mysuru-based non-governmental organization (NGO) Odanadi. The NGO had informed the Mangaluru police commissioner about the alleged abuse cases.
Abuse claims
5 victims identified in the case
Father Pinto has been accused of abusing several children since he started serving in 1988.
"We have learned that five victims were allegedly sexually assaulted. We are trying to collect more details," said a police officer.
According to a complaint, he lured one boy with chocolates and made inappropriate remarks before taking him into a room near the church's sacristy where he allegedly sexually assaulted him.
He allegedly continued to touch the boy's private parts during subsequent visits.
Victim reports
Priest touched boy inappropriately during prayer discussion
Another incident allegedly occurred on August 14 when a minor was taken to the receptionist's room for a prayer-related discussion.
There, the priest allegedly hugged him tightly and touched him inappropriately.
When the boy spoke about this with friends, some said they had experienced similar behavior from Father Pinto.
He later informed his parents, who approached the head of the Mangaluru diocese but they were advised to keep it confidential and Father Cyprian Pinto was placed on administrative leave.
Legal action
Diocese placed Father Pinto on administrative leave
KV Stanley, co-founder of Odanadi, said the diocese conducted an internal inquiry and placed Father Pinto on administrative leave instead of informing competent authorities.
Stanley said the parents again approached the Directorate of Child Protection in Bengaluru, which forwarded the complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Mangaluru but no action was initiated.
The family subsequently approached Odanadi, following which Stanley wrote to Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy.
Only then an FIR was registered against Father Pinto.
Court
Court ordered his remand in judicial custody
Following a preliminary investigation, law enforcement agencies took father Pinto into custody on October 18, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Reddy said.
Upon completion of initial interrogation and procedural formalities, the police produced him before the designated court on Monday, where the magistrate ordered his remand in judicial custody as legal proceedings continue.