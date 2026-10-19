Mangaluru parish priest arrested for sexually abusing minor boys

Father Pinto has been accused of abusing several children since he started serving in 1988.

"We have learned that five victims were allegedly sexually assaulted. We are trying to collect more details," said a police officer.

According to a complaint, he lured one boy with chocolates and made inappropriate remarks before taking him into a room near the church's sacristy where he allegedly sexually assaulted him.

He allegedly continued to touch the boy's private parts during subsequent visits.