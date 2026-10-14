Mangaluru man loses ₹2.37L to Instagram escort booking scam
India
A 22-year-old from Mangaluru lost ₹2.37 lakh after falling for a scam on Instagram.
He clicked on an ad for "Royal Escort Girls," chatted with someone pretending to be customer support, and was asked to pay a ₹3,000 booking fee via QR code.
Things quickly spiraled as the scammer kept asking for more money under different excuses.
Victim reports UPI drains to police
The victim ended up transferring large sums through UPI to an account given by the scammer, draining multiple bank accounts over two days.
Once he realized it was a scam, he reported everything to the Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime police, requesting them to trace the individual responsible for the scam.