Mangaluru police seek woman medical student taken by family
Mangaluru police are searching for a woman medical student who was reportedly taken away from her college by her own family.
The case gained attention after a video surfaced online, leading police to issue directions to jurisdictional police to register a case, investigate the incident, and trace the woman.
Commissioner Reddy: adult student can decide
The incident happened on November 19 but wasn't reported right away.
Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy pointed out that since the student is an adult, she is legally entitled to decide where she wishes to stay.
Early findings suggest her relationship with a Hindu boy may have led to her family's actions.