Mangaluru priest accused of sexually assaulting 5 boys aged 14

After hearing about the abuse, four other boys came forward with similar stories.

The boy's parents reached out to the bishop of Mangaluru, who advised the boy to file a police complaint.

Now, police are investigating under strict child protection laws and a complaint was registered for offenses under Sections 8 and 9 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as they look into these serious claims.