Mangaluru priest accused of sexually assaulting 5 boys aged 14
A priest from St. Vincent Ferrar Church in Mangaluru has been accused of sexually assaulting five boys, all aged 14, on church grounds.
The allegations surfaced on October 15, 2026, after one boy shared his experience, saying the priest gave him chocolate and complimented his smile before crossing the line.
Police register POCSO Act complaint
After hearing about the abuse, four other boys came forward with similar stories.
The boy's parents reached out to the bishop of Mangaluru, who advised the boy to file a police complaint.
Now, police are investigating under strict child protection laws and a complaint was registered for offenses under Sections 8 and 9 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as they look into these serious claims.