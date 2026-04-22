Mangaluru thunderstorm damages homes and vehicles, no injuries reported
India
A sudden thunderstorm swept through Mangaluru on Wednesday morning, bringing strong winds and heavy rain that damaged homes and vehicles.
The KSNDMC recorded 67mm of rainfall in Guthigar, Sullia taluk, over 23 hours.
Thankfully, no one was hurt during the storm.
Basavanagudi peepal branch damages property
Around 3:30am a branch from an Ashwatha (peepal) tree crashed down in Basavanagudi near Car Street, partially damaging two houses and wrecking two two-wheelers.
The area saw some property damage but everyone stayed safe.