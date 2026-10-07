Mangamma found dead near Nagole in Hyderabad identified by Aadhaar
India
A woman named Mangamma, who had been missing since September 29, was sadly found dead in a deserted spot near Nagole's 100-foot road in Hyderabad.
Her body was identified using an Aadhaar card found nearby, but some parts were missing.
Investigators suspect animals post-mortem pending
Mangamma's family had reported her missing when she didn't come home from work.
Police say Arun, who had gone to the area for open defecation, informed the police.
Investigators think animals may have caused the missing limbs, but they're waiting on the post-mortem report to understand what really happened.
The case is still under investigation.