Mangti nullah landslide strands 350+ people near Adi Kailash Uttarakhand

A landslide at Mangti nullah has stranded more than 350 people heading to Adi Kailash from Dharchula base camp in Uttarakhand.

This happened on the night before October 2, after BRO had cleared snow from the stretch between Kuti and Jolingkong two days ago, allowing vehicles to reach the Adi Kailash temple.

Officials say inner-line permits are still being given out despite the setback.