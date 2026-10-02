Mangti nullah landslide strands 350+ people near Adi Kailash Uttarakhand
India
A landslide at Mangti nullah has stranded more than 350 people heading to Adi Kailash from Dharchula base camp in Uttarakhand.
This happened on the night before October 2, after BRO had cleared snow from the stretch between Kuti and Jolingkong two days ago, allowing vehicles to reach the Adi Kailash temple.
Officials say inner-line permits are still being given out despite the setback.
Rain forecast raises pilgrimage uncertainty
Some groups had almost made it to Jolingkong before the landslide hit, but an eight-kilometer stretch was still snowy.
The India Meteorological Department says dry weather should last through the weekend, but more rain is expected next week, meaning even more uncertainty for anyone hoping to complete the pilgrimage soon.