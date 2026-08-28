Manik Saha confirms Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar died by suicide
Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha has confirmed that the state's top cop, DGP Anurag Dhankar, died by suicide in his office on July 20.
The announcement came during the Assembly, based on the post-mortem report.
Dhankar, a 1994-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, was found at police headquarters, a moment that's left many in shock.
Jitendra Chaudhury seeks high court probe
Opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury wants a judicial probe by a sitting high court judge, raising questions about transparency.
Saha responded that a high-level committee is already looking into it, led by West Tripura district SP Namit Pathak.
Things got heated in the Assembly when calls for a judicial inquiry were blocked, sparking protests from CPI(M) members and some tense moments on the floor.
Saha defends post-mortem disclosure, Barman warns
Saha defended sharing post-mortem findings publicly, saying it shows his government's commitment to transparency.
But Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman argued this could hurt the ongoing investigation, so there's still debate over how much should be shared right now.