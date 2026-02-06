Manipur: 2 injured in protests against new Deputy CM

Kuki-Zo Council opposes Kipgen's appointment

These protests highlight ongoing tensions between communities in Manipur.

The Kuki-Zo Council says the new Deputy CM's move doesn't represent their wishes and is pushing for a separate administration.

With calls for shutdowns and memories of previous Meitei-Kuki ethnic violence still fresh, there are real worries this could spark more trouble if things don't cool down soon.

Security has been ramped up around Kuki leaders' homes to prevent further escalation.