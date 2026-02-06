Manipur: 2 injured in protests against new Deputy CM
Manipur saw fresh unrest on Thursday as people in Churachandpur protested the appointment of Kuki MLA Nemcha Kipgen as Deputy Chief Minister.
Kipgen took her oath online from Delhi, but many locals weren't happy—demonstrators burned tires and clashed with security forces, leaving two injured.
Kuki-Zo Council opposes Kipgen's appointment
These protests highlight ongoing tensions between communities in Manipur.
The Kuki-Zo Council says the new Deputy CM's move doesn't represent their wishes and is pushing for a separate administration.
With calls for shutdowns and memories of previous Meitei-Kuki ethnic violence still fresh, there are real worries this could spark more trouble if things don't cool down soon.
Security has been ramped up around Kuki leaders' homes to prevent further escalation.