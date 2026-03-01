Manipur: 3 militants from banned groups arrested in extortion case
India
Manipur Police arrested three militants from banned groups on Saturday in connection with alleged extortion activities in Imphal East and West.
The accused are Asem Nongpoknganba Meitei (32) and Thangjam Gandhi Meitei (27) from the United National Liberation Front, and Laishram Monish Singh (23) from the Kangleipak Communist Party.
Police are digging deeper into their networks
The two UNLF members were caught in Wangkhei Ayangpalli, while Singh was picked up from his home in Khagempalli.
Police seized a pistol, ammo, and phones during the arrests. Police said the arrests were linked to alleged extortion.
Now, police are digging deeper into their networks and have started search operations across vulnerable areas.