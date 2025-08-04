Next Article
Manipur: 8 militants from 4 banned outfits arrested
On Sunday, security forces in Manipur arrested eight people linked to four banned militant groups across Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur districts.
The group is accused of running extortion rackets and being involved in armed crimes—including kidnapping and illegal weapons possession.
Militants were collecting money from schools
Five of those caught are connected to the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group), while the others belong to PREPAK and two other KCP factions.
Police say some of these militants were collecting money from schools in the Imphal Valley as part of their extortion activities.
Investigations are still underway to uncover more about their roles in violent crimes and how these networks operate.