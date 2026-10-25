Manipur arrests 17 suspected Kuki militants after October 19 killings
India
After three Meitei men were killed on October 19, protests broke out across Manipur.
Police arrested 17 suspected Kuki militants and seized 24 firearms and ammunition.
Those arrested were allegedly impersonating KNA and KLA cadres and will stay in custody until October 31.
Manipur SoO pact faces Meitei backlash
The attack has fueled anger against the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki groups, which the majority in the Meitei community have opposed.
Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said public opposition to continuing the pact, while former Chief Minister N Biren Singh called for peace and offered condolences to the families affected.