Manipur board releases Class 10 and 12 exam schedule
Heads up, Manipur students: the board has dropped the official dates for next year's board exams.
Class 10 exams will run from February 10 to February 25, while Class 12 exams are set for February 11 to March 19.
Morning slots (9am to noon) are reserved for higher-mark papers; shorter papers get less time.
Manipur Class 12 begins February 11
Class 12 kicks off with Manipuri/Alternative English on February 11, then elective languages on February 13, and English on February 17.
Big subjects like physics, political science, and accountancy land on February 23, with more tests rolling into March.
For practicals, Class 12 students should be ready between January 2 and January 30, so you've got a clear timeline to plan your prep!