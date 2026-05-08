Manipur BSEM announces Class 10 HSLC results for over 35,000
India
Manipur's Board of Secondary Education (BSEM) just announced the Class 10 HSLC results, with over 35,000 students participating in the Class 10 board examinations this year.
If you took the exam, you can grab your provisional mark sheet right now from manresults.nic.in or result.bosem.in.
Just enter your roll and registration numbers.
Download and verify HSLC mark sheet
Head to either of the official websites, click the "High School Leaving Certificate 2026" link, and log in with your details to view or download your mark sheet.
Make sure all your information is correct on the scorecard—if you spot any mistakes, let your school know so they can help fix it.