Manipur Census deferred
What's the story
The Manipur High Court has postponed the upcoming Census exercise in the state, which was set to begin on September 1 amid protests by civil society groups demanding the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the exercise. The decision was taken after a special hearing of the court on Monday. The house-listing exercise, which was supposed to start on August 17, has also been put on hold till further notice from the Registrar General of India.
Legal proceedings
Petitions on NRC updation, illegal migration issues heard
A special bench of Chief Justice M Sundar and Justice A Guneswar Sharma heard petitions seeking directions for updating the NRC before the Census and measures to address the issue of migration.
The petitions were filed by Kangleipak Students's Association (KSA), Indigenous People's Society of Kangleipak (IPSA), and Shanta Nahakpam, the convenor of 14 civil society organisations (CSOs) in the valley districts.
They sought identification of Indian citizens through NRC updation before the Census exercise using 1951 as base year.
Migration issues
Court's detailed order to be released soon
The petitions also raised concerns over alleged illegal migration, particularly from Myanmar.
Nahakpam said these demands have led to widespread protests across Manipur in recent months, including shutdowns and injuries to protesters.
The court's detailed order is expected to be released soon, clarifying the specific directions issued.
The next hearing in this case has been scheduled for October 12.
Centre
Centre defers census in Manipur
The Centre concurrently confirmed that the census has been kept on hold after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting in Delhi to assess the situation in the state.
The meeting was attended by the Governor of Manipur Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, and other senior officials.
"The meeting agreed to defer the proposed Census exercise...considering the feelings and aspirations of the people of Manipur," a statement by the Manipur Chief Minister's Office read.