Manipur Census deferred 

A special bench of Chief Justice M Sundar and Justice A Guneswar Sharma heard petitions seeking directions for updating the NRC before the Census and measures to address the issue of migration.

The petitions were filed by Kangleipak Students's Association (KSA), Indigenous People's Society of Kangleipak (IPSA), and Shanta Nahakpam, the convenor of 14 civil society organisations (CSOs) in the valley districts.

They sought identification of Indian citizens through NRC updation before the Census exercise using 1951 as base year.