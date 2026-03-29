Manipur clash near Hongbei kills 4, including Major Sochipem Phungshok
India
Four members of the Eastern Flank faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim lost their lives after a violent clash with suspected NSCN-IM members near Hongbei village, Manipur, on March 28, 2026.
Among those killed was Major (posthumous) Sochipem Phungshok.
The group had been monitoring border activity when they were allegedly ambushed.
Eastern flank accuses rival faction
Two Eastern Flank members managed to escape with injuries, while the group claims the attack was ordered by higher-ups in the rival faction.
Expressing deep sorrow over their loss, the Eastern Flank has called for unity among Naga groups.
Police and security agencies have started investigating to get to the bottom of what happened.