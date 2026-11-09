Manipur CM meets families of 2 dead youths, NIA probes
India
Manipur's chief minister, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, visited Kangpokpi district to meet the families of two missing youths, Paoginlal Hangshing and Tinginlun Chongloi, who were tragically found dead.
He promised government support and assured them that justice will be served, with the NIA leading the investigation.
Tribal Unity committee suspends weeklong shutdown
Singh urged everyone to cooperate with the probe and met local leaders to hear out community concerns.
The Committee on Tribal Unity suspended the total shutdown for seven days, though they warned protests could return if demands aren't met.
Singh also thanked CRPF personnel for keeping the peace and reminded everyone that unity is key for a better future in Manipur.