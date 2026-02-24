Manipur CM meets PM, invites him to visit state India Feb 24, 2026

Manipur's Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand met Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday to talk about bringing peace and boosting women's empowerment in the state. He also invited the PM to visit Manipur.

Just a day earlier, the CM and his deputies got approval for 5,000 new houses under a special government project—aimed at helping people displaced by the ethnic violence.