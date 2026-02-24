Manipur CM meets PM, invites him to visit state
India
Manipur's Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand met Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday to talk about bringing peace and boosting women's empowerment in the state. He also invited the PM to visit Manipur.
Just a day earlier, the CM and his deputies got approval for 5,000 new houses under a special government project—aimed at helping people displaced by the ethnic violence.
Ethnic violence in Manipur
Clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have led to over 250 deaths and forced around 60,000 people into relief camps.
Many are still living in tough conditions without proper healthcare or sanitation.
The new housing plan is a much-needed step toward helping these families rebuild their lives and return home safely.