Manipur COHSEM releases Class 12 2026 results, 33% per subject
India
The Manipur Board (COHSEM) has just released the Class 12 exam results for 2026.
Exams ran from February 17 to March 20, and students can now check their scores online at cohsem.nic.in or manresults.nic.in using their login details.
To pass, you'll need at least 33% in each subject, including practicals and internal marks.
Manipur Class 12 94% last year
Last year's results came out in May with a solid 94% pass rate among more than 29,000 students. In comparison, the previous year saw an even higher pass percentage of nearly 98%.
Science had a pass rate of 98.91%, while Arts and Commerce were slightly lower at around 94.35% and 93.51%.