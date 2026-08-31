Manipur: Four Kuki killed in reported Naga attack, 36 dead
India
Four members of the Kuki community lost their lives in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, reportedly in an attack by armed men belonging to the Naga community.
Just days earlier, four Naga community members were also killed, part of a cycle of violence between the two communities that's been ongoing since February 2026.
The conflict has now claimed at least 36 lives in 2026 alone.
Manipur government boosts security, convenes leaders
With tensions rising, the Manipur government has called a high-level meeting and increased security in sensitive areas.
Leaders from both sides are being brought together to talk things out and find long-term solutions.
The main issue is the ongoing violence, leaving things uneasy as everyone waits for peace to return.