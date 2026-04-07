Manipur grenade attack kills 2 children, protesters target CRPF camp
Things got tense in Manipur on Tuesday after a grenade attack in Bishnupur district killed two children.
The tragedy led to angry protests, with a mob targeting a nearby CRPF camp and accusing them of not keeping people safe.
Security forces fired shots to break up the crowd, and several protesters were injured and taken to hospitals.
Roadblocks and more protests have since popped up in places like Konjeng Hajari Leikai.
Manipur government suspends internet, limits SMS
To keep things from spiraling further, the government has suspended internet and mobile data in five districts: Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur.
They're hoping this move will slow down rumors or heated posts on social media that could make things worse.
There are also new limits on bulk SMS messages to help keep public order while authorities try to calm the situation down.