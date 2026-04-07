Manipur grenade attack kills 2 children, protesters target CRPF camp

Manipur government suspends internet, limits SMS

To keep things from spiraling further, the government has suspended internet and mobile data in five districts: Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur.

They're hoping this move will slow down rumors or heated posts on social media that could make things worse.

There are also new limits on bulk SMS messages to help keep public order while authorities try to calm the situation down.