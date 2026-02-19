Manipur: Gunmen shoot at, assault editor of local daily
India
Khoirom Loyalakpa, editor-in-chief of the Manipuri daily Naharolgi Thoudang and president of the Manipur Hockey Association, was shot at and assaulted by unknown gunmen late on February 18 in Imphal East.
The attackers blocked his car near Hatta War Cemetery, fired two shots at his window, then overpowered him and allegedly assaulted him with a hard object before fleeing.
Case registered, no arrests yet
Police have registered a case but haven't made any arrests yet.
Two empty bullet cases were found at the scene, and Loyalakpa is recovering in hospital.
This isn't the first time he's been targeted—his home was shot at in July 2024, and he's faced ongoing threats since then.
Journalist groups across Manipur have strongly condemned the attack.