Manipur High Court pauses 2027 census until April 30, 2027
India
The Manipur High Court has paused the 2027 Census until April 30, 2027, saying it's just not the right time with all the ongoing ethnic clashes and displacement in the state.
The court wants national authorities to sort out these issues first, so for now, census plans are on hold.
Petitioners seek hill census, NRC update
Petitioners who petitioned the court say violence and immigration have raised concerns about an accurate population count: think empty homes, blocked roads, and even claims of illegal villages popping up.
They're also pushing for a fresh census in hill areas and want the National Register of Citizens updated before any head count happens.
The pause gives everyone some breathing room to address these concerns.