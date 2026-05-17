Manipur hostage crisis after Naga Kuki clashes leaves 20 held
Manipur is facing a tense hostage situation after clashes between the Naga and Kuki communities.
On May 13 and May 14, 48 people were kidnapped following the killing of three Kuki-Zo church leaders.
Deputy Chief Ministers Losii Diko and Nemcha Kipgen are leading efforts to free everyone; so far, 28 have been released, but 20 are still held captive.
Manipur talks stall despite mediation efforts
Talks are ongoing with help from church leaders, civil groups, security forces, and intelligence agencies, but progress has stalled.
Security teams searched Kangpokpi for the six missing Nagas on May 16.
Deputy Chief Minister Diko urged everyone to stop the violence, saying "abducting people won't help anyone."
Home Minister Konthoujam warns against rumors
Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam asked people not to believe rumors and promised he's working closely with community leaders for a peaceful solution.
The crisis is testing Manipur's new government, which was formed to represent Meitei, Naga, and Kuki-Zo communities alike.