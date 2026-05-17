Manipur hostage crisis after Naga Kuki clashes leaves 20 held India May 17, 2026

Manipur is facing a tense hostage situation after clashes between the Naga and Kuki communities.

On May 13 and May 14, 48 people were kidnapped following the killing of three Kuki-Zo church leaders.

Deputy Chief Ministers Losii Diko and Nemcha Kipgen are leading efforts to free everyone; so far, 28 have been released, but 20 are still held captive.