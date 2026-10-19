Manipur Khangabok concert clash kills Laishram Rakesh and injures others
India
A concert in Khangabok village, Manipur, took a tragic turn when a clash broke out between two communities on Sunday night.
Things escalated quickly from stone pelting to arson, with houses and vehicles set on fire.
Sadly, Laishram Rakesh lost his life after being shot by unidentified attackers, and several others were injured.
Restrictions imposed in Khangabok and Sangaiyumpham
To calm things down, authorities put the area under strict restrictions: residents in Khangabok and Sangaiyumpham have to stay indoors for now.
Extra police and central forces have been sent in to keep the peace.
So far, police say it started with a group of people allegedly throwing stones at a nearby ground in Khangabok village during the concert.