Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council calls social boycott of MLAs
Three Kuki-Zo MLAs have so far been involved in the government formation process, but their own community council isn't happy.
The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) called for a social boycott of these MLAs, saying they broke a promise by participating in government formation in the absence of a written political commitment from both the Central and state governments to support a negotiated political settlement -- Union Territory with Legislature -- under the Constitution.
The move is seen as going against community unity.
Boycott highlights ongoing tensions in Manipur
This boycott highlights ongoing tensions in Manipur, where the Kuki-Zo Council says its demand for a Union Territory with Legislature has been sidelined by both the state and central governments.
Protests and shutdowns have already hit the region and even reached Delhi.
Meanwhile, one MLA, Nemcha Kipgen, thanked the BJP for making her Deputy Chief Minister—but the rift with her own people shows just how divided things are right now.