Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council calls social boycott of MLAs India Feb 06, 2026

Three Kuki-Zo MLAs have so far been involved in the government formation process, but their own community council isn't happy.

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) called for a social boycott of these MLAs, saying they broke a promise by participating in government formation in the absence of a written political commitment from both the Central and state governments to support a negotiated political settlement -- Union Territory with Legislature -- under the Constitution.

The move is seen as going against community unity.