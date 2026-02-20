Manipur local makes handmade nests to save sparrows
While violence continues in Manipur, Anish Ahamad from Kwakta village is quietly making a difference for local wildlife.
For seven years, he's been running the "Save Sparrow" project near the tense Churachandpur border—building over 600 handmade nests (each costing less than ₹5) and giving away nearly 300 to families before the monsoon disrupts sparrow breeding.
Local sparrow numbers bouncing back
Thanks to Ahamad's efforts, local sparrow numbers are bouncing back by 4,000-5,000 every year—a big deal since sparrow decline tracks pesticide use, loss of hedges and cavities, and concrete sprawl.
Sparrows help with pollination and pest control, so their comeback matters for everyone.
Ahamad has also planted more than 100,000 trees and given away around 40,000 saplings over the past seven years.
He's rescued dozens of wild species and taught villagers about protecting nature—all mostly on his own.
His low-cost ideas are helping restore biodiversity even as conflict rages around him, showing how one person can spark real change.