Manipur local makes handmade nests to save sparrows

Thanks to Ahamad's efforts, local sparrow numbers are bouncing back by 4,000-5,000 every year—a big deal since sparrow decline tracks pesticide use, loss of hedges and cavities, and concrete sprawl. Sparrows help with pollination and pest control, so their comeback matters for everyone.

Ahamad has also planted more than 100,000 trees and given away around 40,000 saplings over the past seven years.

He's rescued dozens of wild species and taught villagers about protecting nature—all mostly on his own.

His low-cost ideas are helping restore biodiversity even as conflict rages around him, showing how one person can spark real change.