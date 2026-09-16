Manipur militants attack Chawangkining, 2 Kuki women shot in Tamenglong
India
Manipur saw a tense night after militants attacked Chawangkining Naga village in Kangpokpi district, setting houses on fire and exchanging gunfire with CRPF forces until early morning.
This happened just hours after two Kuki women were shot dead in Tamenglong district, sparking outrage and fresh worries about rising violence in the state.
Leaders condemn attacks, mourn nursing graduate
Regional leaders have strongly condemned the attacks, calling them
Awangbou Newmai said, "These kinds of barbaric and senseless acts will never bring any good things to any community."
One of the victims was a recent nursing graduate, which has hit the community especially hard.
With tensions running high, the situation highlights ongoing ethnic divisions.