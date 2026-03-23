Manipur: Mob attacks house of Kuki-Zo leader during talks
India
On Sunday afternoon, a mob targeted the home of Henlienthang Thanglet, chairman of the Kuki-Zo Council, in Churachandpur, Manipur.
The group threw stones and tried to break in around 2:40pm leading security forces to fire tear gas to push them back.
Mob regrouped for another attempt
Even after being dispersed, the mob regrouped for another attempt, forcing extra security to be called in.
The unrest came just a day after peace talks between Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and Kuki-Zo representatives, talks meant to ease tensions between Meitei and Kuki communities since recent violence between Meitei and Kuki communities.