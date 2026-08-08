Manipur police arrest 4 militants linked to SOREPA and PLA
India
Manipur police just arrested four militants linked to banned groups SOREPA and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on August 7, 2026.
The arrests happened in Kakching and Imphal East, for their alleged involvement in extortion.
Seized grenade from Pheiroijam Karanjoy Singh
Among those arrested were SOREPA members Mayanglambam Nimaichand, 25, Mayanglambam Khoiraba, 27, and Md Majahar Ali, 52.
PLA member Pheiroijam Karanjoy Singh, 25, was also taken into custody.
At Singh's place, police found a hand grenade, an empty INSAS rifle magazine, and three empty rifle cartridge cases.