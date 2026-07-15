Manipur police seize large stash of illegal weapons and explosives
India
Manipur police and security forces just pulled off a big win, seizing a large stash of illegal weapons and explosives in raids across Imphal West, Imphal East, and Churachandpur on July 14 and 15.
During these sweeps, they also arrested a 42-year-old man in Imphal East who was found with an AK-56 rifle, pistol, and ammunition.
INSAS rifle grenades and IEDs recovered
The teams recovered everything from an INSAS rifle to grenades, IEDs (improvised explosive devices), an RPG round, and military gear, some of it hidden near Loktak Lake and some deep in Churachandpur's forests.
These raids come right after a recent bomb attack on an Assam Rifles convoy, so the focus is clearly on tightening security and tracking down anyone linked to these dangerous stockpiles.