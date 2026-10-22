Manipur protest with chief and home ministers leaves 3 hospitalized
India
Things got tense in Manipur on Wednesday when protests at a stadium event with the chief minister and home minister turned violent.
Demonstrators, upset over recent killings, tried to break through security.
Police responded with tear gas, and three protesters ended up in the hospital.
Joint Action Committee refuses victims' bodies
The clashes didn't stop there: another protest at Khurai Lamlong saw more injuries, including a woman hurt by a stun grenade.
The anger follows an ambush on October 19 that killed three Meitei men, allegedly by Kuki individuals.
The Joint Action Committee is demanding justice and has refused to accept the victims' bodies until the government booked all those involved; so far, three people have been arrested as protests continue across Manipur.