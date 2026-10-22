Manipur protest with chief and home ministers leaves 3 hospitalized

The clashes didn't stop there: another protest at Khurai Lamlong saw more injuries, including a woman hurt by a stun grenade.

The anger follows an ambush on October 19 that killed three Meitei men, allegedly by Kuki individuals.

The Joint Action Committee is demanding justice and has refused to accept the victims' bodies until the government booked all those involved; so far, three people have been arrested as protests continue across Manipur.