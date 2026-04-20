Manipur rallies demand arrests after Bishnupur blast kills 2 children
Night rallies swept across Manipur's valley districts on Sunday after a bomb blast in Bishnupur killed two children.
Groups like AMUCO and COCOMI led the protests in places such as Imphal East, Imphal West, and Kakching, with people coming together to express their grief and anger over the attack, with protesters calling for action against alleged Kuki militants and the arrest of those responsible for the attack.
Protesters demand NRC before 2027 census
Protesters are calling for swift arrests of those behind the attack and want the National Register of Citizens (NRC) rolled out before the 2027 census.
Some areas saw things get heated: police had to use tear gas in spots like Uripok and Koirengei as crowds clashed.
The unrest highlights ongoing tensions and safety concerns that have been simmering in Manipur.