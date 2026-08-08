Manipur reopens NH-2 and NH-202 as bus service resumes
Manipur has finally reopened its main national highways on August 8, 2026, aiming to restore free movement for everyone after years of ethnic conflict and road blockades.
Key routes like NH-2 (Imphal-Kohima) and NH-202 (Imphal-Mokokchung) are back in action, and the Imphal-Kohima bus service is running again, making travel a lot easier for locals.
Tangkhul Naga Long urges demilitarization
The Tangkhul Naga Long welcomed the reopening but urged the government to demilitarize Naga areas and opposed any separate Kuki administration in their ancestral land.
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, and Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen emphasized unity among all groups during their announcement.
Meanwhile, several civil society groups are still pushing for an update to Manipur's National Register of Citizens, keeping local tensions in focus.