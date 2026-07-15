Manipur: Search operation sparks mob attack at Assam Rifles camp 

The Defense PRO said the search operation was carried out in Makuilongdi area, nearly two kilometers from a designated NSCN (IM) camp at Oklong.

The operation was launched on credible intelligence inputs regarding armed cadres moving outside their camps with weapons and uniforms, in apparent violation of ceasefire ground rules.

The NSCN(IM) has been in a ceasefire agreement with the Centre since 1997.

The reported violations have been formally communicated to the Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG).