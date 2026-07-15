Manipur: Search operation sparks mob attack at Assam Rifles camp
What's the story
A mob attacked an Assam Rifles camp in Senapati district of Manipur on Tuesday night after the paramilitary force conducted a search operation for suspected armed cadres of the NSCM (IM) based on intelligence inputs. The violence broke out around 9:00pm at the camp located near Senapati town. The mob hurled stones, vandalized the camp and set three vehicles of security personnel on fire.
Operation aftermath
Search operation conducted in Makuilongdi area
The Defense PRO said the search operation was carried out in Makuilongdi area, nearly two kilometers from a designated NSCN (IM) camp at Oklong.
The operation was launched on credible intelligence inputs regarding armed cadres moving outside their camps with weapons and uniforms, in apparent violation of ceasefire ground rules.
The NSCN(IM) has been in a ceasefire agreement with the Centre since 1997.
The reported violations have been formally communicated to the Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG).
Property damage
Mob planned to march to the Assam Rifles camp
During the operation, the Assam Rifles columns reached Makuilongdi and Oklong villages, but locals, including women, blocked them.
As tensions rose, at about 9:00pm, a large crowd assembled in Senapati town and prepared to march to the Assam Rifles camp, according to an officer.
The columns withdrew half an hour later but a large mob reached the camp at around 9:30pm, hurled stones, damaging property and attempting acts of arson, the statement said.
Force response
Situation in Senapati district returns to normalcy
During the attack, several Assam Rifles vehicles were vandalized.
A light vehicle was set on fire, two trucks were overturned and damaged, and a civilian car parked nearby was also torched, an official said.
A waiting shed outside the camp was also set ablaze in the violence.
The Senapati district police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were immediately deployed to assist in controlling the situation.
No casualties were reported during this incident.