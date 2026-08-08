Manipur security forces arrest 8, find suspected 4.6kg IED
India
Manipur police and security forces just carried out a big sweep, arresting eight people tied to banned underground groups across several districts (Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching, Tengnoupal), and even Silchar in Assam.
Along the way, they found a stash of arms and a suspected 4.6kg IED.
Akoj am Shankar Singha arrested
Those arrested are linked to outfits like the Socialist Revolutionary Party (Kangleipak), UNLF-Pambei faction, PREPAK, RPF/PLA, KCP (Apunba), and KYKL.
One standout arrest: Akoj am Shankar Singha from Silchar, accused of extorting truck drivers on NH 37.
The team also recovered pistols, guns, grenades, and live rounds from Khema Reserved Forest.
Police say these intelligence-driven operations will keep going to tackle crime in the region.