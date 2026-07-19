Manipur security forces seize 6.2kg crystal meth worth ₹85cr
India
Security forces in Manipur just pulled off a major drug bust, seizing around 6.2kg of crystal meth (worth a whopping around ₹85 crore internationally) on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, the BSF and Imphal West commandos caught one suspect during the operation.
Md Yusub arrested, Churachandpur seizure
The arrested man, Md Yusub from Imphal East, was picked up in Khuman Lampak with six packets of the drug and handed over for further legal action.
On the same day, officials also found around 1kg of brown sugar hidden in soap cases in Churachandpur district, linked to another suspect wanted for past drug cases.
Authorities say they're stepping up efforts to keep drugs off the streets.