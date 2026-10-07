Manipur security seizes 8,320 codeine syrup bottles in Imphal West
India
Security teams in Manipur just seized 8,320 bottles of codeine-laced cough syrup from a riverbank in Imphal West.
This big bust comes after three people were apprehended and interrogated on October 4, pointing to an illegal network moving these regulated meds.
Nongthombam Jamesjit arrested in Ahmedabad
The alleged kingpin is Nongthombam Jamesjit, a drugstore owner from Naoremthong Bazar, who was arrested all the way in Ahmedabad.
In India, you need a legitimate prescription for codeine-based medicines: getting or selling them illegally can mean serious trouble under strict drug laws.
This case highlights how important it is to keep tabs on controlled substances and crack down on misuse.