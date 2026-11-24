Manipur spurious liquor deaths spur Yumnam Khemchand Singh meeting
After a tragic spurious liquor incident in Manipur's Chandel district left 16 people dead, with one death in Kakching district, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met with representatives of various Anal Tribe civil society organizations (CSOs).
The community asked for compensation and medical help for those affected, hoping the government would step up support.
Manipur forms high level enquiry committee
The chief minister has set up a High-Level Enquiry Committee to investigate what went wrong and promised help for victims' families.
Meanwhile, authorities have arrested nine people linked to illegal liquor, seized about 5,000-liter of it, and 81 patients are still being treated in hospitals across the state.