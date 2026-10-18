Manipur transfers Kamjong superintendent Tholu Rocky after Chassad village violence
India
After a Kuki civilian was shot dead and four others injured in Chassad village, Manipur's government transferred the Kamjong district's top cop, Tholu Rocky.
The violence also saw 15 homes in the Kuki settlement set on fire, deepening tensions between the Kuki and Naga communities.
Naga women protest Tholu Rocky transfer
Rocky's transfer led to protests by Naga women, who felt the move was politically motivated.
IPS officer Jay Barrage will take charge as acting SP, but community trust remains shaky.