Manipur transporters halt trips after Sushil Kumar killed delivering rice

NH 2 block threatens Imphal supplies

With National Highway 2 already blocked since mid-May, this new shutdown could seriously impact supplies to Imphal and nearby areas.

Security forces such as the BSF and the CRPF are now searching for the attackers.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has met with union leaders and Kumar's family, promising stronger safety measures for drivers working in these high-risk zones.