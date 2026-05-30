Manipur transporters halt trips after Sushil Kumar killed delivering rice
India
Manipur's transporters have paused all trips after a 57-year-old truck driver, Sushil Kumar from West Bengal, was shot and killed while delivering rice on National Highway 202.
The attack also left a police constable injured, sparking outrage among drivers who are now demanding justice and better safety.
NH 2 block threatens Imphal supplies
With National Highway 2 already blocked since mid-May, this new shutdown could seriously impact supplies to Imphal and nearby areas.
Security forces such as the BSF and the CRPF are now searching for the attackers.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has met with union leaders and Kumar's family, promising stronger safety measures for drivers working in these high-risk zones.