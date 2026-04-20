Manipur valley under shutdown after mortar blast kills 2 minors

Government accepts most demands in Manipur

To address public anger, the government has accepted most demands from protest groups and ramped up security, with 184 Central Armed Police Force companies now stationed across Manipur, even as many were sent away for elections.

the government is introducing Mine-Protected Vehicles and bullet-proof vehicles to enhance security.

The family of the victims were offered jobs by officials, and the offers were to be discussed thoroughly, with calls continuing for everyone to work together toward peace.