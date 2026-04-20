Manipur valley under shutdown after mortar blast kills 2 minors
Valley districts of Manipur are under a five-day shutdown after a mortar blast killed two minors in Bishnupur district on April 7.
The tragedy has brought daily life to a halt in the Imphal Valley: markets, transport, and schools are all closed.
Home Minister K Govindas Singh has urged people to consider the bigger picture and help keep things peaceful during this tough time.
Government accepts most demands in Manipur
To address public anger, the government has accepted most demands from protest groups and ramped up security, with 184 Central Armed Police Force companies now stationed across Manipur, even as many were sent away for elections.
the government is introducing Mine-Protected Vehicles and bullet-proof vehicles to enhance security.
The family of the victims were offered jobs by officials, and the offers were to be discussed thoroughly, with calls continuing for everyone to work together toward peace.