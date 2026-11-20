Manipur's Chandel: at least 8 died reportedly from tainted liquor
At least eight people have died in Manipur's Chandel district after reportedly drinking tainted liquor, with deaths spread over the past few days.
Police are investigating what happened, and locals have been warned not to consume any suspicious alcohol for now.
Liquor suspected from Sugnu Kakching district
Authorities believe the problematic liquor may have come from Sugnu in Kakching district, since Chandel doesn't produce its own.
Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Kumar called the situation serious and urged everyone to steer clear of locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin, particularly from suspected sources in the affected areas, until further notice.